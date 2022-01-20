New updated workplace Covid-19 toolkit available

GREENE COUNTY, MO– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released an updated COVID-19 toolkit for businesses and workplaces.

The kits were originally released in September of 2020, but this new toolkit is updated to help provide employers with guidance and resources to help in slowing the current surge and future surges of COVID-19 in their places of business.

According to a press release on its website, the updated toolkits include quarantine and isolation guidance, prevention strategies and sample policies, testing information, vaccination information, exposure notification templates, and printable flyers. The toolkit also includes a risk assessment and mitigation tool that will help employers evaluate their current prevention measures and make changes to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in their workplaces.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department also stated in its release that anyone with COVID-19 exposure or experiencing symptoms can make a testing appointment online or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

Vaccine and booster doses are shown to significantly reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. For vaccination opportunities, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211. Those getting their first or second dose of the vaccine are eligible for a $50 gift card while supplies last.