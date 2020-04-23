New resource allows public to see latest COVID-19 statistics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new way to find information regarding COVID-19 in the Springfield area is being offered by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department: a dashboard.

The dashboard can be found on the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s website.

On the dashboard, people can find the total number of active cases, how many are hospitalized, how many have recovered and how many have died.

Hospital, public health and testing capability scores as well as see a timeline for potential COVID-19 exposures within the county.

Jon Mooney, one of the assistant directors at the health department, says the department will be using this data to help make decisions in the future.

“Data is one of our driving decision makers in public health,” said Mooney. “Data will only be more important as we move into recovery. Our community needs to be reopened gradually without losing the progress that we’ve made containing COVID-19. We are working on additional guidance to the community – especially employers – on how to retain social distancing and to keep everyone around us as safe as possible.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department also has a number of guidelines for people who still must go to work, like the food industry and childcare and how they should operate.