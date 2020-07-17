Employee at Price Cutter in Lawrence County tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Lawrence County Health Department on July 17, 2020. The individuals were told by the Health Department to isolate themselves from others for 14 days.

One of the individuals was an employee at Price Cutter in Aurora and worked from July 6, 8 and 10 from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Health Department says they were wearing a mask.

Those who were at this Price Cutter on the expressed days and times are considered at low risk for contracting the virus, but the Health Department asks that people monitor their symptoms.