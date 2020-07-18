Nearly 100 gather downtown to protest Joplin mask mandate

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF)— Members of the community protested in downtown Joplin on Friday saying they shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask in public.

Abbie Covington, Joplin Mask Mandate Opponents, said, “We would like the Joplin City Council to rescind the mandate immediately.”

Nearly 100 protestors gathered in front of joplin city hall, with one message loud and clear.

“Several weeks ago we had our Joplin City Council, they had a majority of people come out and say no we don’t want this, we don’t want this to be mandated and they sort of listened a little bit, decided not to vote it in, and then a couple weeks later they came back and said we’re doing it.”

The group, Joplin Mask Mandate Opponents, say they’re not anti-mask, but they believe city leaders over stepped their authority by imposing the mandate.

“The government should not be allowed to mandate what we wear, what medical decisions we make for ourselves.”

Joplin Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez says while he supports their right to protest, he believes people should wear a mask.

Keenan Cortez, Mayor Pro Tem, said, “I would just ask them to simply wear a mask, not doing it for them, and not looking to infringe upon their rights, but just as a neighborly human thing to do to try to get everybody protected at this time.”

Especially for others who maybe considered high risk.

“When we’re dealing with something that we can’t see, we don’t know a whole lot about right now. But it’s the most prudent thing that we can do at this time to help curve the virus.”

Covington says they plan to attend Joplin’s next city council meeting on Monday to ensure their voices continue to be heard.

Joplin’s mask mandate is in effect until August 17th.