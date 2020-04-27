National Guard helps Christian County food pantry distribute goods

OZARK, Mo- The National Guard is in Christian County helping Least of These food pantry pass out food items to residents of the county.

Kristy Carter, Executive Director of the pantry, says the aid is giving some relief for the regular volunteers.

“We have 12 active-duty soldiers that are here. They are helping us out by distributing food, packing food, and getting things ready for our families in need. It’s been a huge blessing as it’s taken a little bit of a burden off our volunteers,” says Carter.

Around 40,000 pounds of food will be distributed to Christian County residents Monday. Least of These is trying to increase its amount of food, especially as the community opens back up, and more people still need help.

Their most significant need is donations. Here’s how you can donate:

Monetary donation online

Text “Feeding people” to 417-815-2020

Mail check to 1720 James River Road, Ozark, Mo

“We’re purchasing our canned good items, that’s something that we’re low on, but because of our agreements in the community, we’re able to purchase $10 worth of every dollar that’s donated. So if someone wants to give or donate, they can do that online,” says Carter.

The pantry does drive-thru food distributions by appointment once a week.