National company providing medical staffing during winter months for Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even with the COVID-19 vaccine due in Missouri soon, the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) says hospitals are preparing for short-staffing this winter.

Twelve hospitals across the state will soon have extra hands thanks to a national company called Vizient.

According to MHA, the reason more staffing isn’t already here is because of paperwork.

“We need people now, but all indications are we are going to need them even more in the weeks ahead as we move through the holidays,” said Dave Dillon, MHA spokesman. “While necessary for the purposes of getting all the pieces are in place is unfortunate, we are not done with it and seeing these people delivered to these front lines.”

Governor Mike Parson says the state will fund the first phase of the project through the end of the year using CARES Act funding and hospital partners will fund the remainder.

Currently, there’s no estimated amount for the contract, but Dillion says the hospitals who use the service will pay for it.