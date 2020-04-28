MSU president details where federal financial aid will go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Missouri State University President Clif Smart detailed in his “Clif Notes” Tuesday what MSU plans to do with the $14 million it was given through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Clif says the first half of these funds were distributed last week. Those dollars, he says, will allow students to complete classes and continue education. He says the money will also go towards revenue losses Missouri State experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Clif's Notes, I announce @MissouriState's plan for sending #CARESAct funding to students.



Phase one starts this week. We will distribute $250 to all undergraduate, degree-seeking students with an expected family contribution of $12,000 or less. https://t.co/CAPfLQEGBL — Clif Smart (@ClifSmart) April 28, 2020

“Fifty percent of the CARES Act funds must be used to provide emergency financial aid directly to eligible students. We have developed a plan to distribute this aid in two phases,” Clif states.

Phase one:

Distribute $250 to all undergraduate, degree-seeking students with an expected family contribution of $12,000 or less.

Plan to do this later this week

The MSU Springfield campus will see $1.6 million during this phase.

“Federal guidance prohibits us from distributing any of the CARES Act funds to students who were enrolled exclusively in an online program prior to March 13,” Clif says.

Phase two:

Reopen application process for eligible students with financial need or hardship due to coronavirus on May 4. Students can also apply for grants to cover certain expenses.

The deadline for applications (and to submit a FAFSA, if a student has not already done so for this academic year) will be May 15. Award amounts may be as high as $1,000.

“If funds remain after all grant applications have been evaluated, we will determine an equitable method to distribute the remaining money to students,” Clif says.

Clif encourages students who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for these funds.

He says the other 50 percent of the CARES Act may be used to cover the university’s costs associated with COVID-19. The university is working with the U.S. Department of Education to determine which of the university’s revenue losses and unbudgeted expenses can be covered by these funds.