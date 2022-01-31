SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) officials said their case numbers seem to have peaked and are now heading in the right direction.

MSU Director for University Safety, David Hall, said so far this semester when it comes to COVID-19, things are going better than he anticipated.

“Last week we had 191 cases here on campus, that was down from 294 the week before,” Hall said. “That is much less than 364 that we had a week in the fall semester of 2020.”

Hall said the optimistic case numbers will continue to head in the right direction. “We did see a drop this last week just like the county did,” Hall said. “They saw their cases appear to have peaked and going down. We’ve peaked as well, and our cases are going down quite significantly, so they’re down by about a third over the week before that.”

Last week, MSU officials mentioned requiring masks in certain buildings for at least three more weeks before evaluating moving away from the mandate.

“Certainly, our hope is we want to be able to remove it as quickly as possible,” Hall said. “I think that’s predicated on do cases do what we expect them to do over the next three weeks.”

He said the sooner they can remove masking, it could also remove barriers in the classroom.

“The only, like I guess, limitation they provide is just sometimes lack of being able to hear them,” said Abbie Mueller, MSU Freshman. “Like my teacher sometimes will say things that sound kind of muffled and it’s because of the masks.”

Hall said they’ve temporarily had to move just over 2% of classes to an alternative format due to COVID-19.

“This semester, one of my teachers already got exposed to COVID so we did already have to convert to Zoom, then back over,” said Tess Marquart, MSU Senior.

University officials said they will be discussing the mask mandate at the upcoming February board meeting.