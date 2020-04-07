Most coronavirus deaths in Missouri involving older people

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Older people have been far more likely to die worldwide from the coronavirus, and statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show that Missouri is no exception.

The health department has cited 39 fatalities from the illness caused by the coronavirus. The toll rose by five Monday.

The department also cited 2,722 confirmed cases, up 355, or 15%, from Sunday. Eleven of the 39 Missouri residents who have died were age 80 or older, and 14 were in their 70s.

Just two of the 39 deaths confirmed by the state involved people younger than 50.