Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Missouri

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri jumped by more than 400 Friday, the biggest one-day increase since the first case was reported last month.

Sixteen more people have died. Data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows 418 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,560.

The number of deaths rose to 170, up from 154 on Thursday.

The latest figures come a day after Gov. Mike Parson extended his statewide stay-at-home order through May 3.

In just the past week, the number of deaths in Missouri has increased by 78, and 1,936 new cases have been confirmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
More DO Try This at Home

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now