More local health departments curtailing COVID-19 services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Several local health departments in Missouri are stopping COVID-19 services after Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to take legal action.

Since Thursday, more than a half-dozen mostly rural departments have said they will stop such services as investigating virus cases or issuing quarantine orders.

Earlier this week, Schmitt notified local health departments and school districts about a Cole County judge’s ruling that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations are “null and void.” Pemiscot, New Madrid, Scott, Dunklin, Laclede and Stoddard counties are among those that have said they will stop COVID-19 work while awaiting further direction from state health officials.