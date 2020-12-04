Monett City Council passes masking ordinance

MONETT, Mo. — A mask ordinance is in effect in Monett, Missouri, requiring people in the city to wear a mask inside facilities and businesses.

As well as wearing masks in buildings, people will have to wear masks in public transportation and outside when social distancing is impossible.

The ordinance defines a mask as “a cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth or a full-face shield.”

Individuals who will not be required to wear a mask are:

Children under six-year-old

People with religious beliefs preventing them from wearing a mask.

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability or otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Bar or restaurant customers while they are eating or drinking.

Organized group or team sports, exercise or physical activities.

The ordinance states public facilities will need a sign at all entrances saying masks are required.

Violations of the masking ordinance in Monett could be punished with a fine up to $50.

The ordinance will stay in effect until Jan. 31, 2021. It can be extended or terminated by the City Council.