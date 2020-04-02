Mobile COVID-19 testing experience at Robert C. Byrd Clinic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Robert C. Byrd Clinic is continuing with their drive-thru testing for COVID-19 as cases rise throughout the state.

In order to be tested, you have to meet criteria, including a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or body aches. After the test, it is important that you continue to monitor your symptoms.

Dr. Lauren Miller, Medical Director at Robert C. Byrd Clinic, said the test is similar to a flu test, but slightly more invasive.

“It goes up your nose and around your sinuses and we have to do both sides,” Dr. Miller said. “It’s not the worst thing we do in medicine, but it is certainly.. It feels invasive because it’s going so deep into your sinuses.”

59 News Reporter Claudia Sessa got swabbed at the clinic. To see her experience, watch the video above.