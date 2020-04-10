Missouri’s highway patrol recruiting people virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for recruits here in Springfield and statewide. But, because of the social distancing order, they’re doing their recruiting virtually.

The department’s recruiting director says they are active on Twitter and Facebook posting information about career fairs.

During the career fairs, students can be interviewed by a trooper via email or text and even recruited.

Lieutenant Jason Pace, with the Missouri Highway Patrol, explains what’s ahead.

“The testing the remote has been suspended due to social distancing,” said Pace. “But we do have a class planned for January 2021. So we do have opening all throughout the state.”

If you’re interested in trooper or civilian positions, you can apply through the patrol’s website.