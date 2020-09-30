Missouri’s COVID-19 Hotline hours reduced, no longer open 24/7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missourians can no longer call the state’s COVID-19 hotline whenever is convient.

On Oct. 1, calls to the hotline will only be accepted seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says 93% of calls to the hotline were received during the chosen times to stay open.

More than 112,000 calls have been made to the COVID-19 hotline, to reach the hotline, you can call 877-435-8411.

The COVID-19 chatbot is also available to talk to 24/7 at health.mo.gov