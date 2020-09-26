Missouri university disciplines 20 for pandemic violations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri says it has disciplined an additional 20 current or former students with suspensions, probation and other sanctions for what it called “egregious violations” of policies meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The university said in a news release Friday all of these violations were related to hosting gatherings of more than 20 people. The latest moves comes on top of actions taken earlier this month that expelled or suspended five students for violations of safety policies amid coronavirus pandemic.

The active case load among students has dropped 86% since Sept. 5 to 95 active cases as of Friday.