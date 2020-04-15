Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri unemployment hits 4.5% amid pandemic

by: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s unemployment rate is increasing as the effects of coronavirus kick in.

State data released Wednesday show unemployment hit 4.5% in March.

That’s compared to 3.5% unemployment in February. The hike in joblessness is likely the tip of the iceberg.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson didn’t issue a statewide stay-at-home order until this month, so April unemployment numbers could reflect a much steeper increase in the state’s jobless rate.

The state’s labor department says it will start processing unemployment claims for self-employed and gig workers as early as next week.

