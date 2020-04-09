Missouri tourism industry hopes to rebound after pandemic

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have devastated businesses at the core of tourism, one of Missouri’s biggest industries.

Worse yet, no one knows when some form of normalcy will return. Surveys indicate that while some people are simply postponing trips, others are canceling completely. In fiscal year 2019,

Missouri had 42.9 million visitors, defined as those from out of state or traveling at least 50 miles in-state.

Tourism employs about 304,000 people. Tourists spend about $17 billion annually in Missouri.

From the Gateway Arch to the Lake of the Ozarks, tourism leaders concede 2020 will be difficult year.