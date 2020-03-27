Missouri swamped by unemployment claims as cases exceed 500

School busses sit unused in a parking lot Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Louis. All public and charter schools in Missouri are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Thursday that Trump had approved the declaration, which will help the state, local governments and nonprofits recover expenses related to the outbreak. Parson’s request for federal assistance for crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and disposal for hazardous waste related to the outbreak are pending.

Parson requested the federal disaster declaration on Tuesday. The announcement comes as Missouri on Thursday reported 502 cases of the virus, up from 356 a day earlier, and eight COVID-19 deaths.