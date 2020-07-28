Missouri State updates mask draft policy, announces draft testing policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University President Clif Smart announced that he has updated the mask draft policy and has completed a draft COVID-19 testing policy.

In the updated masking policy teachers will now be able to wear face shields instead of masks as long as they keep a distance of six feet between them and students.

Smart has also asked the general counsel to prepare another mask policy to bring to the Board of Governors in the August meeting. This alternative policy would require masks to be worn more broadly throughout campus.

In the draft COVID-19 testing policy, this would allow testing to be available for anyone on campus who shows COVID-19 symptoms to be tested after they’ve been assessed by a physician.

This policy also sets out a protocol for testing for certain campus arrivals and through random sampling.

Faculty, staff and students will not be charged for COVID-19 testing by the university.

To learn more information about the draft masking police and testing policy click here.