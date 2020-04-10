Missouri State University provides for international students stuck abroad due to Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University has more than one-thousand International students.

“Many of them were able to travel home, but not the majority,” said Associate Vice President of International Education & Training for Missouri State University Brad Bodenhausen.

Bodenhausen says he works closely with the students.

“We have several hundred students still in the United States,” said Bodenhausen. “Many of those are here in Springfield, some of them are on-campus and some are off-campus.”

Bodenhausen says MSU is working to individually connect with every student either by phone, email or social media.

“First is to determine how they’re doing, check on their health and welfare that’s most important,” said Bodenhausen.” Secondly, support them as much as possible from an academic standpoint.”

Joy Li is an MSU International Graduate student from China.

Li says she tries to speak to her family back home as often as possible.

“My parents are worried about our situation and some friends and other people who care about me contact me,” said Li.

Li says she appreciates the university’s support during this time of uncertainty.

“The whole university is trying to support us, they didn’t shut down the cafeteria on campus,” said Li. “They didn’t close down the campus and that makes international students have a place to stay because they can’t go home right now.”

She says she’s trying her best to do her part to help flatten the curve.

“Do our best to protect ourselves and take the responsibility to our family because we are important to them,” said Li.

Li says she wants her peers to know they’re all in this together.

MSU also created a virtual friend program for its international students as a way to connect them with residents.

Click here to learn more information about the program.