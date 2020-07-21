Missouri State University announces draft policy for masks on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University President Clif Smart, announced on Tuesday a draft of Missouri State’s newly-proposed masking policy. This policy is effective immediately.

The policy would apply to faculty, staff, students, and visitors and would require all individuals to wear masks.

Students who refuse to wear a mask in the required areas are subject to withdrawal and disciplinary actions.

Masks will be required in public spaces in academic buildings and other campus instructional areas. The Provost can exempt masks for a particular academic activity.

Masks will also be required in areas of higher risks designated by the university.

Some non-academic departments may also require that masks be worn and will have a sign communicating if a mask is required.

Masks may also be required to be worn at events or activities that present a higher risk and where social distancing is not possible.

Cloth face coverings will be provided at no cost to all employees through their cost center. Plus, a limited number of cloth face coverings will be provided to students for free at designated locations.

If you cannot wear a mask due to underlying disabilities you may request an accommodation.

Students who have not been granted accommodation and who refuse to wear a mask while in the required areas are subject to withdrawal and disciplinary actions. While employees who refuse to wear a mask are subject to disciplinary action including dismissal.

The draft policy will be presented to the Board of Governors for approval or changes in August. When COVID-19 started the Board gave Smart the right to approve policies they would normally set.