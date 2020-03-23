Missouri state parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department will try to limit visitors’ interaction with rangers and other park staffers. State park workers will be on-site to answer questions and sign in campers.

Signs will direct guests to restrooms and other services. The changes went into effect Friday in a move to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Campgrounds, all day-use areas, boat ramps and trails remain open.