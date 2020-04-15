Missouri State Government encourages self-employed workers to apply for unemployment assistance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Self-employed people, gig workers and independent contractors who have been impacted by the coronavirus can now apply for unemployment assistance, according to the Missouri Department of Labor press release. Division of Employment Security (DES) anticipates it will begin processing claims as early as April 19, 2020, and rolling out the provisions of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program starting the week of April 26, 2020.

If you qualify under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, you will be eligible for weekly benefit payments between $133 and $320 per week, plus a $600 federal supplement under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Those who are self-employed and impacted by the coronavirus, are encouraged by the Missouri Department of Labor to file claims online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Most self-employed individuals will receive a notice they’re not an insured worker because they’re not covered under the regular unemployment insurance system. To be eligible for the PUA program, a claimant must be determined ineligible for regular unemployment.

Self-employed workers filing unemployment claims will need to click “none” when asked for which states they’ve worked in, unless they’ve worked for an employer in the last 18 months. The DES will contact those who have are confirmed to be ineligible for regular unemployment benefits because of insufficient wages. These individuals will be required to provide proof of earnings and proof of employment, according to the press release.

Examples of forms of proof of earning:

Income tax returns with related schedules C, E, F and SE.

Form K-1 and/or Form 1099-MISC.

Examples of forms of proof of employment:

business cards.

advertisements

telephone listings

business licenses

This program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment to those who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits. The assistance will be retroactive, beginning when the person was affected by COVID-19. All potentially eligible individuals will be notified. If you still have an active unemployment benefit year left the DES says to continue to file weekly requests for payments.

To file for unemployment benefits click here.

For additional unemployment, information click here to go to the Missouri Department of Labor’s website.