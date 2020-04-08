Missouri Services Navigator helps to find essential services in Missouri areas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– A system has been released that makes finding essential services near you much easier.
Developed by the Missouri Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act partners, the Missouri Services Navigator system is a resource which offers access to programs and services available in Missouri.
A press release said that currently there are over 2,000 services listed, with such services including:
- Child care
- Counseling
- Financial Services
- Organizations that assist with food, health/dental services, housing, and help with legal issues, transportation and utilities
- Employment and mental health services for the disabled, dislocated workers and youth and others seeking employment
- Information on educational services, job training, apprenticeships and post-secondary education