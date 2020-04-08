Missouri Services Navigator helps to find essential services in Missouri areas

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– A system has been released that makes finding essential services near you much easier.

Developed by the Missouri Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act partners, the Missouri Services Navigator system is a resource which offers access to programs and services available in Missouri.

A press release said that currently there are over 2,000 services listed, with such services including:

  • Child care
  • Counseling
  • Financial Services
  • Organizations that assist with food, health/dental services, housing, and help with legal issues, transportation and utilities
  • Employment and mental health services for the disabled, dislocated workers and youth and others seeking employment
  • Information on educational services, job training, apprenticeships and post-secondary education

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories