Northwest Arkansas (KARK) - Buffalo National River has now been closed for one week to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This difficult decision was made in coordination with state and local officials and at the request of local communities. Many have abided by the closure, but some have continued to attempt to get out and about in the park.

As a reminder, Buffalo National River is closed to public access until further notice, for both in-state and out-of-state residents. This closure includes the Buffalo River, trails, open spaces, and campgrounds.