Missouri reports record-breaking 1,138 new COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has again broken its own record for the highest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases.

The health department on Tuesday reported another 1,138 cases, breaking a record set Saturday.

So far, the state has reported 34,762 cases.

The state’s health department director has said cases among young people are driving the surge. Kansas City’s mayor now is urging local K-12 schools to wait until after Labor Day to reopen.

The Kansas City Star reports Mayor Quinton Lucas on Tuesday said he doesn’t need to issue an order because almost all Kansas City schools have acted responsibility during the pandemic.