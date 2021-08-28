Missouri reports 1,869 new COVID cases, 14 virus deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials released the latest information on COVID-19 cases and deaths Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 626,104 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,869 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 10,449 total deaths as of Saturday, Aug. 28, an increase of 14 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.67%.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.

State health officials report 51.4% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 62.5% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.

The state has administered 90,169 doses of vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.

The city of Joplin is the only place in Missouri with more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated. Nine other jurisdictions in the state are at least 40% fully vaccinated: Boone, St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, Atchison, Jackson, Cole, Gasconade, and Greene counties, as well as the city of Kansas City.

The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.

At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.

The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 1,803; yesterday, it was 1,810. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 1,821.

Approximately 48.7% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 78,588 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 53,952 cases.

People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 45.5% of all recorded deaths in the state.

Month / Year Missouri COVID cases*

(reported that month) March 2020 1,327 April 2020 6,235 May 2020 5,585 June 2020 8,404 July 2020 28,772 August 2020 34,374 September 2020 41,416 October 2020 57,073 November 2020 116,576 December 2020 92,808 January 2021 66,249 February 2021 19,405 March 2021 11,150 April 2021 12,165 May 2021 9,913 June 2021 12,680 July 2021 42,780 August 2021 56,312 (Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

Missouri has administered 6,523,854 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Aug. 27, 16.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”

The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 12.9% positivity rate as of Aug. 25. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.

The positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, and 15.0% on Aug. 1.

As of Aug. 25, Missouri is reporting 2,381 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,398. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 17% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.

On July 6, the 7-day rolling average for hospitalizations eclipsed the 1,000-person milestone for the first time in four months, with 1,013 patients. The 7-day average for hospitalizations had previously been over 1,000 from Sept. 16, 2020, to March 5, 2021.

On Aug. 5, the average eclipsed 2,000 patients for the first time in more than seven months. It was previously over 2,000 from Nov. 9, 2020, to Jan. 27, 2021.

The 2021 low point on the hospitalization average in Missouri was 655 on May 29.

Across the state, 693 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 14%.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.

As of Aug. 27, the CDC identified 38,527,411 cases of COVID-19 and 632,786 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.64%.

How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.

Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.

For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.