Missouri records 16 cases of coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has recorded another case of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 16.

Jackson County health officials said late Tuesday a man in his 40s who had recently traveled abroad tested positive for the virus. The man is doing well and is isolated at home, while his family is in quarantine.

The other patient in Jackson County is a woman in her 80s who had not recently traveled. Missouri health officials have reported COVID-19 cases in Boone, Cass, Jackson, Cole, Greene, Henry and St. Louis counties, and one case in the city of St. Louis.