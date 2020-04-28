Missouri receives more than $2 billion in federal relief funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A working group met at the Missouri capitol to study the best ways to distribute the COVID-19 relief funds on April 28.

Governor Parson asked state treasurer, Scott Fitzpatrick, to head up that group.

The treasurer says federal guidelines give the state some guidance and federal dollars must be spent on coronavirus related costs occurring anytime after March through the end of this year.

Its possible relief money could go out to counties as soon as next week.

“Getting money out to other local governments so that we can try to do that in a way that is quick and effective and get the money to the people on the front lines like our health departments things like that that are dealing with the coronavirus and have costs related to that,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says it’s not clear when the group will finish its work and points out this is not a legislative committee.

The ones handling the funds are known as a working group created at the request of the governor.

The group’s ultimate recommendations are not binding.