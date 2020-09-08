Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri ranks in top five for its rate of new COVID-19 cases

by: Alisa Nelson, Missourinet

(Missourinet)– The New York Times reports Missouri ranks fifth among all U.S. states for its per capita rate of daily COVID-19 cases over the past week. The state reports 23 new cases per every 100,000 people.

Livingston County in northwest Missouri ranks in the top ten U.S. counties reporting the highest rate of cases – more 2,200 reported for every 100,000 people.

The state’s first case of COVID-19 was announced six months ago. Since then, Missouri has reported more than 93,000 cases and at least 1,658 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 77 new deaths – most of which happened in June, July and August. The department said analysts discovered an inconsistency between the coding of death certificate diagnoses and the agency’s updated virus system tracking.

