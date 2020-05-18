Missouri officials pushing to test more individuals for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Missouri are working to get more focus on testing citizens for COVID-19.

Missouri’s health director urged doctors across the state to test any patient who has symptoms or has been around someone with the virus.

Doctor Randall Williams said the state is issuing an order saying any long-term care facility with one positive case must test everyone.

The state is still working on antibody testing, which can tell you if you’ve had the virus without showing symptoms.

Both Williams and Governor Mike Parson said the state will be more aggressive with testing since it’s important to carefully track cases while planning for the fall.