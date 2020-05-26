Missouri offers free community sampling COVID-19 tests for 6 more counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A local bike shop says sales have skyrocketed since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.

Bryant Johnson, assistant manager at A&B Cycle, says they have been so busy with people purchasing new and used bikes that they are having trouble filling the empty space in the store.

"It's been pretty crazy," said Johnson. "We've been open since the start, for a couple of weeks during the shutdown. We were running it through the doors and not having customers come inside the actual building. That was a lot of work. We were still just as busy or busier during that, and so once we opened up, we got even more busy again. And then, we started running out of bikes, so, since all the factories in Asia were closed for four to six months."

This empty space won't be filled for a while, as many manufacturers in Asia were shut down for a portion of the year.

"We just got huge empty gaps so, we're just putting whatever bikes we have wherever," said Johnson. "I mean, the manufacturing side of things was closed for a quarter of the year. So, I mean, that backs everything up over a quarter of a year in the future."

Johnson says tune-ups on bikes that haven't been ridden in a couple of years have also gone up.

"We've been having a lot of people bring in bikes they haven't ridden in a couple of years, getting them tuned up, so our service has been super busy, too, along with sales," said Johnson.

Johnson says he believes the reason for the uptick in business is because after Stay at Home Orders were put in place, people were itching to get outside.

"I think it's because whenever you tell people to do something, they tend to do the opposite, so telling everybody to stay indoors they're like, 'well I got to get outside.' Being holed up, inside all day is never good for anybody," said Johnson. "So, getting out and moving, just getting blood flow going helps everybody stay healthier - mind and body. If you are bike shopping and you find a bike, buy it right away because they go quick nowadays."

Johnson says he hopes more people get outside, ride their bikes, bring awareness to the local trail system, and hopefully get the trails more funding.