Missouri medical societies encourage COVID-19 preventative measures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Medical Society and the Missouri State Medical Association took a stand for COVID-19 preventative measures at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Because of the delta variant’s high hospitalization rates, both organizations agree that while mask mandates have been lifted, it is still a good idea to continue to wear a mask and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Minh-Thu Le, Immunologist and President-Elect of the Greene County Medical Society, says that even with the vaccination rate rising in Missouri, immunity will still take time.

“The vaccines are effective and safe. However, if we vaccinated every single eligible person today that was 12 years and up, it would still take 3-6 weeks before they would be immune to this. We need to do something now. We know that masking works. We know that distancing works. The research is still good, and it still stands,” Dr. Minh-Thu Le says.

Individual businesses can still require masks if they want to, even though city mandates have ended.