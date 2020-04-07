Missouri lawmakers return to Capitol for virus funding bill

The Missouri Senate chamber sits empty on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri, after senators adjourned for the day and announced they would not reconvene in a full session until at least March 30 because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Officials in state capitols across the country have been announcing new precautions intended to guard against the spread of the disease. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Photo by David A. Lieb)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are taking extraordinary steps to return to the usually crowded state Capitol on Tuesday to pass an emergency coronavirus funding bill.

The Capitol has been closed to everyone except essential staff since March 24. But lawmaker approval is needed for Gov. Mike Parson to spend what could amount to billions of dollars in federal funding for medical supplies, local governments, schools and other aid.

A spokesman says the House aims to have fewer than 10 people in the chamber at any one time and for the 163-member chamber to vote one at a time.