Missouri launches one-stop online shop for PPE items

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KTVI) – As Missouri works on reopening, state officials are launching an online PPE shop. The state’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan included expanding PPE reserves as one of its four essential pillars.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a Missouri PPE marketplace. The tool is designed to match health care providers, first responders, and state agencies to suppliers of PPE and other medical supplies.

The site also helps users understand how to access PPE or make requests, receive guidance for use, and how to maintain your PPE supply during the pandemic.

The groups interested in using the Missouri PPE marketplace will have to register their current PPE inventory and the quantities they would like to purchase. There is also information on how to extend the life of an N95 mask by enrolling in a system that will help decontaminate the items.

You can find more information about the marketplace here.