Missouri lab says it has developed test for coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A clinical lab in Missouri says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that is more than 99% accurate.

KCUR reports that Viracor Eurofins in Lee’s Summit claims it is capable of performing more than 1,000 tests per day and returning results the same day. Officials say the test would allow for expanding testing to patients who don’t currently meet the eligibility criteria for public laboratory testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given the go-ahead for testing to begin.

