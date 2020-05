JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s to COVID-19 case count is up to 8,916 and the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 is at 377, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The DHSS said in a tweet the increase in deaths on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, includes deaths that occurred between May 1 – 3 due to a delay in the reporting.

*There was a delay in the reporting of a number of deaths into the Missouri tracking system. In addition to the past 24 hours, the increase today includes some deaths that occurred between May 1-3. — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) May 5, 2020

For more coronavirus coverage click here.