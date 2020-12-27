Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri hit Christmas record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri set a new record for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Christmas Day as the pandemic surges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that there were 2,862 patients hospitalized statewide, eclipsing the previous record of 2,851 on Nov. 18. Hospitalizations have remained high in the past month.

Meanwhile, data posted Saturday on the state health department website shows the seven-day average for new cases is 2,213 each day.

With the virus present at such elevated levels, county officials are urging caution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now