JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reports there are 2,722 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths caused by the virus in Missouri as of 2 p.m.

According to the DHSS website 31,654 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19

