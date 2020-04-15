Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 count in Missouri hits 4,895, DHSS confirms 147 deaths

Coronavirus

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri rose to 4,895 by the afternoon of April 15, 2020. There are 147 deaths from the virus, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services website as of 2 p.m.

In Greene County, there are 81 total cases with 30 of them active. Forty-three of the COVID-19 patients have recovered. The amount of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County is still eight and the number of hospitalizations remains at 21, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now