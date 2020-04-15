COVID-19 count in Missouri hits 4,895, DHSS confirms 147 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri rose to 4,895 by the afternoon of April 15, 2020. There are 147 deaths from the virus, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services website as of 2 p.m.

📊 COVID-19 update for April 15: 4,895 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 147 Missourians to COVID-19.



In Greene County, there are 81 total cases with 30 of them active. Forty-three of the COVID-19 patients have recovered. The amount of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County is still eight and the number of hospitalizations remains at 21, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s website.