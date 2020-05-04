Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited CoxHealth in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson visited CoxHealth in Springfield on Monday, May 4.

Gov. Parson praised CoxHealth for being one of the front runners for fighting COVID-19.

“One of the reasons we wanted to stop here (CoxHealth) today was really is they were one of leading institutions in the state that really led us from day one on the coronavirus,” Gov. Parson said. “When you look around the state as I’ve had the opportunity too, nobody did any better than what they did right here.”

May 4 is the beginning of Missouri’s reopening phase with phase one.

“We got to realize we got to get the economy going back up,” Gov. Parson said. “We got about 400,000 people who lost their jobs, we got to work on that. We also got to realize this virus is still here, it’s not going away. So, safety is first and foremost for all the people across the state. We got to reopen in a slow pace and in a cautious manner.”