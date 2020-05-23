Missouri COVID cases rise by almost 200 on Saturday

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported COVID-19 cases jumped almost by 200 in a 24-hour period.

According to the MDHSS, there are 11,752 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 676 deaths as of Saturday, May 23.

This is compared to the 11,558 cases reported on May 22.

📊 COVID-19 update for May 23: 11,752 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 676 Missourians to COVID-19.



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/td2rIMO19R — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) May 23, 2020

The MDHSS did not report how many have recovered.

As part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to increase testing, several counties across the state are participating in community sampling to give health officials a better idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Missouri.