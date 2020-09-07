Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri COVID-19 toll up as number of cases, deaths mount

Coronavirus

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials have added another 906 COVID-19 cases to the state’s count on Monday as the number of people known to have contracted the virus has reached at least 94,340.

The actual number is likely higher since some people who have the coronavirus do not have symptoms and testing has not been widespread, especially at the start of the pandemic.

Missouri’s health department also reported another death in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,659.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now