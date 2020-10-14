Missouri COVID-19 Data Dashboard fixed, numbers reflected now accurate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard is working again after showing an inaccurate report Saturday, Oct. 10.

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), a malfunction in the automated system caused the Dashboard to suggest 5,020 COVID-19 cases were reported within 24 hours, which is incorrect.

The number 5,020 actually represented an increase in cases over multiple days leading up to Oct. 10.

“We are thankful that at this point, in an unprecedented fashion, more than 2 million tests have been performed for a reportable infectious disease in Missouri,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “We remain committed to undergoing continuous quality improvement as we share the data from these tests as testing options and available technologies evolve.”

DHSS says the issue has been fixed and the data reflected on the Dashboard is now accurate.