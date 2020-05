This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MISSOURI – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported updated numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to MDHSS, there are 10,006 positive cases and 524 deaths.

📊 COVID-19 update for May 12: 10,006 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 524 Missourians to COVID-19.



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) May 12, 2020

In a separate tweet, they noted that there was a “delay in the reporting of a number of deaths,” so the updated death count includes the past 24 hours as well as “some deaths that occurred from April 24 through May 10.”