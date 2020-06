Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the state’s COVID-19 numbers rose by 173 on Sunday, June 14. However, there were no new reported deaths.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Missouri is 15,983 and 879 deaths.

📊 COVID-19 update for June 14: 5.9% Positive of all patients tested by PCR. 3.8% Positive of all patients tested by Serology. 15,983 positive patients. 879 Missourians lost to COVID-19.



To learn more, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/ieqRHkAeo6 — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) June 14, 2020

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services did not report how many have recovered.