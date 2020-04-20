Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri coronavirus death toll grows to 198; 5,991 infected

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed nearly 200 lives in Missouri and sickened thousands more.

COVID-19-related deaths in Missouri rose to 198, up 13 from Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has been tracking cases worldwide.

The data also showed the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 5,991, up 219. The deaths include 11 residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles County. Another roughly 60 Frontier residents and a dozen employees have tested positive.

