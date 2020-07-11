Missouri cities requiring masks as reported virus cases rise

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri.

The state health department on Friday announced 662 new cases of COVID-19. Twice this week Missouri set new single-day highs.

In the first five days of the week, Missouri has reported 3,225 new cases.

Kansas City is extending its facial covering requirement through at least Aug. 15. Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks. St. Louis and St. Louis County both began requiring face coverings this month.