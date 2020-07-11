Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri cities requiring masks as reported virus cases rise

Coronavirus

by: Jim Salter, Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri.

The state health department on Friday announced 662 new cases of COVID-19. Twice this week Missouri set new single-day highs.

In the first five days of the week, Missouri has reported 3,225 new cases.

Kansas City is extending its facial covering requirement through at least Aug. 15. Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks. St. Louis and St. Louis County both began requiring face coverings this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties