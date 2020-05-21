Missouri Chamber seeks to protect businesses from virus suits

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce is urging Mike Parson to call a special session so lawmakers can take action to protect businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

In a letter to the Republican governor on Wednesday, the chamber called coronavirus liability an “emerging problem in Missouri.” The organization cites lawsuits involving those who believe they contracted the virus at a business.

The chamber says that under current state law, the lawsuits can move forward regardless of whether businesses were taking precautions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.